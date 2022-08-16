LIDR (AEye Inc.) climbed 11.32 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.67, soaring 11.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.96 and dropped to $2.64 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Within the past 52 weeks, LIDR’s price has moved between $1.67 and $12.25.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -144.80%. With a float of $135.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.51 million.

The firm has a total of 100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -20.95, operating margin of -2102.93, and the pretax margin is -2161.99.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AEye Inc. is 16.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 104,802. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 18,500 shares at a rate of $5.67, taking the stock ownership to the 2,572,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 20,000 for $5.47, making the entire transaction worth $109,480. This insider now owns 2,590,998 shares in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2161.99 while generating a return on equity of -32.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

AEye Inc. (LIDR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 121.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AEye Inc., LIDR], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, AEye Inc.’s (LIDR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 121.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.17. The third major resistance level sits at $3.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.42.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 462.41 million based on 157,355K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,010 K and income totals -65,010 K. The company made 1,080 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -24,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.