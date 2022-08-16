Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is 1.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) stock priced at $23.09, down -4.55% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.39 and dropped to $22.30 before settling in for the closing price of $23.50. LSPD’s price has ranged from $15.03 to $130.02 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 66.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -72.50%. With a float of $135.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.97 million.

In an organization with 3000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.18, operating margin of -49.45, and the pretax margin is -57.51.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 61.21%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -52.60 while generating a return on equity of -10.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.66.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 38.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.73. However, in the short run, Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.11. Second resistance stands at $23.80. The third major resistance level sits at $24.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.62. The third support level lies at $20.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.30 billion, the company has a total of 148,910K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 548,370 K while annual income is -288,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 173,880 K while its latest quarter income was -100,800 K.