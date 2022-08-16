MetLife Inc. (MET) is 7.05% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) stock priced at $66.94, down -0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.60 and dropped to $66.73 before settling in for the closing price of $67.81. MET’s price has ranged from $57.05 to $73.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 3.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 28.60%. With a float of $670.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $809.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43000 employees.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of MetLife Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 3,996,376. In this transaction EVP & Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 56,857 shares at a rate of $70.29, taking the stock ownership to the 215,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 42,748 for $60.74, making the entire transaction worth $2,596,535. This insider now owns 144,015 shares in total.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.41 while generating a return on equity of 9.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.70% during the next five years compared to 18.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MetLife Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) saw its 5-day average volume 4.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, MetLife Inc.’s (MET) raw stochastic average was set at 62.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.72 in the near term. At $68.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.35. The third support level lies at $65.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.82 billion, the company has a total of 813,206K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 71,080 M while annual income is 6,554 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,556 M while its latest quarter income was 132,000 K.