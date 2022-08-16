MoneyLion Inc. (ML) soared 15.38 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.03, soaring 15.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.41 and dropped to $2.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.08. Within the past 52 weeks, ML’s price has moved between $1.17 and $11.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -127.70%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 556 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.46, operating margin of -25.53, and the pretax margin is -99.02.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 36.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 49,008. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company bought 32,942 shares at a rate of $1.49, taking the stock ownership to the 18,772,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.06, making the entire transaction worth $206,000. This insider now owns 297,846 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -106.52 while generating a return on equity of -73.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -127.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

The latest stats from [MoneyLion Inc., ML] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was superior to 1.29 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 73.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.68. The third major resistance level sits at $2.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.72.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 624.70 million based on 273,439K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 171,110 K and income totals -177,650 K. The company made 69,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.