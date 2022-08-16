Morgan Stanley (MS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 59,755 M

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock priced at $90.65, up 0.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.29 and dropped to $90.46 before settling in for the closing price of $91.66. MS’s price has ranged from $72.05 to $109.73 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.20%. With a float of $1.33 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

In an organization with 78000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 65.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,982,425. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $79.30, taking the stock ownership to the 179,449 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 17,162 for $105.70, making the entire transaction worth $1,813,998. This insider now owns 179,414 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $28.32 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.50 while generating a return on equity of 14.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.59% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Morgan Stanley’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 6.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.88.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 91.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.37. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.72. Second resistance stands at $93.42. The third major resistance level sits at $94.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.76. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $89.06.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 155.47 billion, the company has a total of 1,716,826K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 59,755 M while annual income is 15,034 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,132 M while its latest quarter income was 2,495 M.