Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,580 M

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $5.56, up 4.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.02 and dropped to $5.56 before settling in for the closing price of $5.62. Over the past 52 weeks, NTCO has traded in a range of $4.66-$20.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -157.10%. With a float of $433.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.80, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +0.23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -157.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 15.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.47. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.07. Second resistance stands at $6.27. The third major resistance level sits at $6.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.15.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.03 billion has total of 691,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,443 M in contrast with the sum of 194,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,580 M and last quarter income was -123,090 K.