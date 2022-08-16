Search
NIO Inc. (NIO) average volume reaches $59.37M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.51, soaring 0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.545 and dropped to $20.47 before settling in for the closing price of $21.11. Within the past 52 weeks, NIO’s price has moved between $11.67 and $44.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -41.70%. With a float of $1.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15204 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.35, operating margin of -12.86, and the pretax margin is -11.17.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NIO Inc. is 0.47%, while institutional ownership is 38.50%.

NIO Inc. (NIO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -29.26 while generating a return on equity of -34.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.15% during the next five years compared to -14.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

NIO Inc. (NIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc. (NIO)

Looking closely at NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), its last 5-days average volume was 40.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 64.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc.’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 75.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.39. However, in the short run, NIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.74. Second resistance stands at $22.18. The third major resistance level sits at $22.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.59.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 35.09 billion based on 1,669,006K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,671 M and income totals -625,450 K. The company made 1,563 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -281,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.

