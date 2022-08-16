No matter how cynical the overall market is, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) performance over the last week is recorded 8.05%

On August 15, 2022, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) opened at $38.37, lower -3.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.19 and dropped to $37.21 before settling in for the closing price of $40.26. Price fluctuations for AR have ranged from $10.91 to $48.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.00% at the time writing. With a float of $268.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.54 million.

The firm has a total of 519 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.53, operating margin of +31.31, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 1,427,302. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 36,701 shares at a rate of $38.89, taking the stock ownership to the 870,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $40.17, making the entire transaction worth $200,850. This insider now owns 71,227 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.91) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Antero Resources Corporation, AR], we can find that recorded value of 5.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $39.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.42. The third major resistance level sits at $41.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.71.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

There are currently 306,119K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.93 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,619 M according to its annual income of -186,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,202 M and its income totaled 765,140 K.