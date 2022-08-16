No matter how cynical the overall market is CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) performance over the last week is recorded 26.63%

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.20, soaring 25.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.42 and dropped to $4.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.17. Within the past 52 weeks, CVM’s price has moved between $2.49 and $12.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.60%. With a float of $41.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 168,750. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.25, taking the stock ownership to the 104,899 shares.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -95.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.74 in the near term. At $6.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.03.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 217.36 million based on 43,328K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,360 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,823 K in sales during its previous quarter.