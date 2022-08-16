Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) performance over the last week is recorded 26.63%

Top Picks

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.20, soaring 25.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.42 and dropped to $4.06 before settling in for the closing price of $4.17. Within the past 52 weeks, CVM’s price has moved between $2.49 and $12.90.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.60%. With a float of $41.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43 employees.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CEL-SCI Corporation is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 168,750. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.25, taking the stock ownership to the 104,899 shares.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -95.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Trading Performance Indicators

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) saw its 5-day average volume 0.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, CEL-SCI Corporation’s (CVM) raw stochastic average was set at 75.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.74 in the near term. At $6.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.03.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 217.36 million based on 43,328K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,360 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,823 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) to new highs

Sana Meer -
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.11, soaring 23.30% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

-
August 15, 2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) trading session started at the price of $40.63, that was 1.18% jump from the session...
Read more

122.22% percent quarterly performance for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) opened at $3.42, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW