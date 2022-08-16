No matter how cynical the overall market is, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) performance over the last week is recorded -0.58%

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) stock priced at $0.93, down -1.86% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9405 and dropped to $0.8741 before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. IZEA’s price has ranged from $0.83 to $3.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 79.60%. With a float of $59.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 131 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.20, operating margin of -17.85, and the pretax margin is -10.46.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of IZEA Worldwide Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10.46 while generating a return on equity of -5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Looking closely at IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s (IZEA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9161, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2308. However, in the short run, IZEA Worldwide Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9422. Second resistance stands at $0.9745. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0086. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8758, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8417. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8094.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.08 million, the company has a total of 62,177K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,020 K while annual income is -3,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,890 K while its latest quarter income was -2,480 K.