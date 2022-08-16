Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Lemonade Inc. (LMND) performance over the last week is recorded 23.02%

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.60, plunging -3.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.38 and dropped to $30.39 before settling in for the closing price of $32.02. Within the past 52 weeks, LMND’s price has moved between $15.99 and $81.68.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -8.50%. With a float of $48.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1119 workers is very important to gauge.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 162,056. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 106,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $20.32, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 114,170 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

The latest stats from [Lemonade Inc., LMND] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.98 million was superior to 1.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 87.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.21. The third major resistance level sits at $34.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.07.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.02 billion based on 68,946K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 128,400 K and income totals -241,300 K. The company made 44,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -74,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.

