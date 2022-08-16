Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Missfresh Limited (MF) performance over the last week is recorded 5.14%

On August 15, 2022, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) opened at $0.175, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1901 and dropped to $0.1618 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Price fluctuations for MF have ranged from $0.09 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.70% at the time writing. With a float of $28.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.45 million.

In an organization with 1429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of -26.82, and the pretax margin is -26.89.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Missfresh Limited is 0.94%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

Missfresh Limited (MF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -35.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Missfresh Limited (MF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.24 and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.25 million. That was better than the volume of 8.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Missfresh Limited’s (MF) raw stochastic average was set at 5.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 340.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 212.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2605, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0533. However, in the short run, Missfresh Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1928. Second resistance stands at $0.2056. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2211. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1645, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1490. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1362.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Key Stats

There are currently 206,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 935,690 K according to its annual income of -251,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,122 M and its income totaled -973,668 K.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is 27.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.70, soaring 9.47% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) performance over the last week is recorded 7.24%

Sana Meer -
August 15, 2022, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) trading session started at the price of $16.56, that was -1.75% drop from the session before....
Read more

$10.65M in average volume shows that XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) stock priced at $23.425, down -3.73% from the previous day...
Read more

