No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) performance over the last week is recorded 4.61%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.40, soaring 13.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.39 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. Within the past 52 weeks, TNXP’s price has moved between $1.19 and $24.89.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.60%. With a float of $18.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 73 employees.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 34,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.71, taking the stock ownership to the 24,235 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for $0.24, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 112,177 shares in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.49) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.55, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

Looking closely at Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days average volume was 5.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 5.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6806, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1303. However, in the short run, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6967. Second resistance stands at $1.8033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1767.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 67.00 million based on 43,061K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -92,290 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.