No matter how cynical the overall market is, Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) performance over the last week is recorded -5.50%

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $0.535, up 4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5486 and dropped to $0.5101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.52. Over the past 52 weeks, VERB has traded in a range of $0.29-$2.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.50%.



Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Verb Technology Company Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 6.00%.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verb Technology Company Inc. (VERB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Verb Technology Company Inc., VERB], we can find that recorded value of 1.31 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s (VERB) raw stochastic average was set at 27.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5587, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9982. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5562. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5717. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5947. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5177, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4947. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4792.

Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.54 million has total of 101,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,520 K in contrast with the sum of -34,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,690 K and last quarter income was -6,990 K.