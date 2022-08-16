Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 191,080 K

On August 15, 2022, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) opened at $2.56, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.66 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. Price fluctuations for NAT have ranged from $1.40 to $3.35 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -11.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -414.50% at the time writing.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.01, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. However, in the short run, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.71. Second resistance stands at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

There are currently 193,459K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 540.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,080 K according to its annual income of -171,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,520 K and its income totaled -26,990 K.