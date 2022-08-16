Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 191,080 K

Markets

On August 15, 2022, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) opened at $2.56, higher 0.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.66 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.64. Price fluctuations for NAT have ranged from $1.40 to $3.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -11.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -414.50% at the time writing.

In an organization with 19 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -35.01, operating margin of -42.99, and the pretax margin is -61.01.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nordic American Tankers Limited is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -61.01 while generating a return on equity of -20.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -414.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s (NAT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.10. However, in the short run, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.71. Second resistance stands at $2.78. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) Key Stats

There are currently 193,459K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 540.55 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 191,080 K according to its annual income of -171,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,520 K and its income totaled -26,990 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$12.46M in average volume shows that Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.99, plunging -3.02% from the previous trading...
Read more

Recent developments with Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.55 cents.

Sana Meer -
August 15, 2022, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) trading session started at the price of $5.97, that was -6.29% drop from the session before....
Read more

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) posted a 9.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
On August 15, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) opened at $4.40, higher 5.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW