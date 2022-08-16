Search
Shaun Noe
Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is -20.27% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

August 15, 2022, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) trading session started at the price of $42.48, that was 2.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.16 and dropped to $40.62 before settling in for the closing price of $41.47. A 52-week range for NVAX has been $34.88 – $277.80.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 136.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -222.50%. With a float of $77.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1541 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.90, operating margin of -147.13, and the pretax margin is -149.57.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Novavax Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Novavax Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 919,765. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $73.58, taking the stock ownership to the 62,590 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 for $140.91, making the entire transaction worth $704,534. This insider now owns 3,845 shares in total.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.69) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -152.12 while generating a return on equity of -1,265.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -222.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by 0.00% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -19.41, a number that is poised to hit 3.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novavax Inc. (NVAX)

The latest stats from [Novavax Inc., NVAX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.73 million was superior to 6.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.00.

During the past 100 days, Novavax Inc.’s (NVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.57. The third major resistance level sits at $45.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.49. The third support level lies at $38.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Key Stats

There are 78,135K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.22 billion. As of now, sales total 1,146 M while income totals -1,744 M. Its latest quarter income was 703,970 K while its last quarter net income were 203,410 K.

