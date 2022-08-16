Search
Now that Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s volume has hit 6.64 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $0.3645, down -0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Over the past 52 weeks, IMPP has traded in a range of $0.36-$9.70.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -823.20%. With a float of $189.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $190.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.50, operating margin of -20.08, and the pretax margin is -20.96.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Imperial Petroleum Inc. is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.96 while generating a return on equity of -3.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -823.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01

Technical Analysis of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 37.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 145.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3705. Second resistance stands at $0.3752. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3805. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3605, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3552. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3505.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.16 million has total of 142,837K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 17,360 K in contrast with the sum of -3,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 11,350 K and last quarter income was 90 K.

