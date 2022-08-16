Now that Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s volume has hit 3.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) stock priced at $94.34, up 1.18% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.15 and dropped to $93.95 before settling in for the closing price of $95.01. RTX’s price has ranged from $79.00 to $106.02 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 212.80%. With a float of $1.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.48 billion.

In an organization with 174000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.42, operating margin of +7.25, and the pretax margin is +7.66.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 0.11%, while institutional ownership is 81.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 19,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $99.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,700 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP,Chf Transformation Officer sold 7,443 for $101.45, making the entire transaction worth $755,095. This insider now owns 73,761 shares in total.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.06 while generating a return on equity of 5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 212.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to -15.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.4 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s (RTX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.97. However, in the short run, Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $96.87. Second resistance stands at $97.61. The third major resistance level sits at $99.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $92.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 139.16 billion, the company has a total of 1,476,514K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 64,388 M while annual income is 3,864 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 16,314 M while its latest quarter income was 1,304 M.