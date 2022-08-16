Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.39% last month.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.19, plunging -6.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.22 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. Within the past 52 weeks, OPAD’s price has moved between $1.62 and $20.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 108.90%. With a float of $205.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $245.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1000 workers is very important to gauge.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Offerpad Solutions Inc. is 5.70%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 235,887. In this transaction Director of this company bought 140,359 shares at a rate of $1.68, taking the stock ownership to the 1,378,106 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director bought 359,641 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $610,347. This insider now owns 1,237,747 shares in total.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD)

The latest stats from [Offerpad Solutions Inc., OPAD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.51 million was superior to 1.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s (OPAD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.28. The third major resistance level sits at $2.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.92. The third support level lies at $1.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 390.71 million based on 246,969K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,070 M and income totals 6,460 K. The company made 1,080 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.