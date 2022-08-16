ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) posted a 7.55% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $0.8678, up 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9399 and dropped to $0.86 before settling in for the closing price of $0.86. Over the past 52 weeks, PRQR has traded in a range of $0.53-$9.09.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -3.20%. With a float of $62.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.36 million.

The firm has a total of 181 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 7.78%, while institutional ownership is 53.40%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -4551.03 while generating a return on equity of -73.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ProQR Therapeutics N.V., PRQR], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8014, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0989. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9333. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9765. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0132. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8534, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7735.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 60.23 million has total of 71,291K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,600 K in contrast with the sum of -72,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,090 K and last quarter income was -15,840 K.