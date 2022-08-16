Recent developments with Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.97 cents.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.26, soaring 16.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.23 before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. Within the past 52 weeks, OPTT’s price has moved between $0.50 and $2.76.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 15.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.90%. With a float of $55.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -5.74, operating margin of -1211.65, and the pretax margin is -1176.63.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 13.20%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1073.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s (OPTT) raw stochastic average was set at 88.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7926, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2524. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5233 in the near term. At $1.5967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7433. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3033, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1567. The third support level lies at $1.0833 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 79.05 million based on 55,882K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,760 K and income totals -18,870 K. The company made 760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,150 K in sales during its previous quarter.