Recent developments with Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.47 cents.

On August 15, 2022, Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) opened at $0.79, higher 8.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.878 and dropped to $0.762 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. Price fluctuations for ANY have ranged from $0.52 to $11.98 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -45.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.20% at the time writing. With a float of $56.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.84 million.

In an organization with 429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -107.18, operating margin of -508.01, and the pretax margin is -465.16.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sphere 3D Corp. is 12.13%, while institutional ownership is 11.60%.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -464.76 while generating a return on equity of -12.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 70.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65

Technical Analysis of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.91 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Sphere 3D Corp.’s (ANY) raw stochastic average was set at 14.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7244, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3120. However, in the short run, Sphere 3D Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9046. Second resistance stands at $0.9493. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0206. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7886, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7173. The third support level lies at $0.6726 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Key Stats

There are currently 63,566K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 55.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,720 K according to its annual income of -17,290 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,370 K and its income totaled -14,650 K.