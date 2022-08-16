Recent developments with VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.55 cents.

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) stock priced at $4.98, down -4.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.085 and dropped to $4.82 before settling in for the closing price of $5.24. EGY’s price has ranged from $2.06 to $8.77 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 27.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 267.00%. With a float of $56.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.92 million.

In an organization with 117 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 34,980. In this transaction CAO & Controller of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $5.83, taking the stock ownership to the 66,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $193,550. This insider now owns 332,559 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.73 million. That was better than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 12.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.45. However, in the short run, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.13. Second resistance stands at $5.24. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.71. The third support level lies at $4.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 293.42 million, the company has a total of 58,902K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 199,080 K while annual income is 81,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 68,660 K while its latest quarter income was 12,160 K.