Recent developments with Veru Inc. (VERU) have led to the company’s beta value being reach -0.37 cents.

Analyst Insights

On August 15, 2022, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) opened at $18.85, higher 2.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.87 and dropped to $18.40 before settling in for the closing price of $19.08. Price fluctuations for VERU have ranged from $4.34 to $19.25 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 22.60% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 131.00% at the time writing. With a float of $60.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 252 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.05, operating margin of -8.88, and the pretax margin is +6.96.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Veru Inc. is 19.48%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 32,542. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,800 shares at a rate of $6.78, taking the stock ownership to the 9,800 shares.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 8.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veru Inc. (VERU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veru Inc. (VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) saw its 5-day average volume 22.35 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 12.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, Veru Inc.’s (VERU) raw stochastic average was set at 92.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 144.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 231.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.85 in the near term. At $22.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.16. The third support level lies at $15.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) Key Stats

There are currently 80,074K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 61,260 K according to its annual income of 7,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,030 K and its income totaled -14,180 K.

