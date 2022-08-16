Search
Recent developments with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.71 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock priced at $7.03, down -0.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.329 and dropped to $6.95 before settling in for the closing price of $7.12. SPCE’s price has ranged from $5.14 to $28.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.60%. With a float of $207.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 804 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -258.14, operating margin of -9700.33, and the pretax margin is -10717.50.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 300,300,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,600,000 shares at a rate of $19.25, taking the stock ownership to the 30,745,494 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $25.15, making the entire transaction worth $251,500. This insider now owns 33,346 shares in total.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.36 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -10719.90 while generating a return on equity of -45.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 528.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) saw its 5-day average volume 7.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 14.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (SPCE) raw stochastic average was set at 31.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 86.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.29 in the near term. At $7.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. The third support level lies at $6.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.80 billion, the company has a total of 258,715K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,290 K while annual income is -352,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 360 K while its latest quarter income was -110,720 K.

