Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,330 K

On August 15, 2022, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) opened at $12.04, higher 7.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.06 and dropped to $11.8199 before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. Price fluctuations for RXRX have ranged from $4.92 to $29.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -177.30% at the time writing. With a float of $143.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

In an organization with 400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.55, operating margin of -1795.79, and the pretax margin is -1832.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 23,617. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $9.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 36,825 for $9.49, making the entire transaction worth $349,441. This insider now owns 541,829 shares in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of -1832.18 while generating a return on equity of -47.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -177.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 115.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.27 million. That was better than the volume of 1.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RXRX) raw stochastic average was set at 98.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.96. However, in the short run, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.41. Second resistance stands at $13.85. The third major resistance level sits at $14.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.93.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Key Stats

There are currently 170,774K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,180 K according to its annual income of -186,480 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,330 K and its income totaled -55,980 K.