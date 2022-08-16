Reed’s Inc. (REED) 20 Days SMA touches 12.35%: The odds favor the bear

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) kicked off on August 15, 2022, at the price of $0.20, up 3.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.216 and dropped to $0.1906 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Over the past 52 weeks, REED has traded in a range of $0.14-$0.78.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -7.10%. With a float of $93.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.42, operating margin of -32.20, and the pretax margin is -33.07.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Reed’s Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 32.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 9,627. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 380,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 50,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $29,500. This insider now owns 1,054,656 shares in total.

Reed’s Inc. (REED) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -224.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 13.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reed’s Inc.’s (REED) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reed’s Inc. (REED)

Looking closely at Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Reed’s Inc.’s (REED) raw stochastic average was set at 35.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1779, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2974. However, in the short run, Reed’s Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2137. Second resistance stands at $0.2276. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2391. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1768. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1629.

Reed’s Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.36 million has total of 112,652K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 49,600 K in contrast with the sum of -16,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,180 K and last quarter income was -4,980 K.