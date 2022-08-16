Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) plunged -4.16 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $37.24, down -4.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.29 and dropped to $36.46 before settling in for the closing price of $38.90. RIVN’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.90%. With a float of $773.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10422 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 224.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 24.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 19.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.89 in the near term. At $40.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.23.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.62 billion, the company has a total of 900,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 95,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,593 M.