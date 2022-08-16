Search
admin
admin

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) plunged -4.16 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Top Picks

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $37.24, down -4.16% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.29 and dropped to $36.46 before settling in for the closing price of $38.90. RIVN’s price has ranged from $19.25 to $179.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 56.90%. With a float of $773.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10422 employees.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.43 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 224.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) saw its 5-day average volume 24.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 19.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 48.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.89 in the near term. At $40.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.23.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 33.62 billion, the company has a total of 900,552K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 95,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,593 M.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...

Now that The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s volume has hit 2.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

-
The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST) on August 15, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.93, soaring 11.70% from...
Read more

A look at QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (QCOM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
August 15, 2022, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) trading session started at the price of $150.32, that was 0.56% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of The Coca-Cola Company (KO) volume hitting the figure of 9.86 million.

Shaun Noe -
On August 15, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $63.64, higher 1.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW