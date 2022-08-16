Search
Steve Mayer

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) average volume reaches $2.05M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 15, 2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) opened at $65.14, higher 0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.24 and dropped to $65.135 before settling in for the closing price of $65.08. Price fluctuations for SAIL have ranged from $34.98 to $65.16 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -459.40% at the time writing. With a float of $93.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1676 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.37, operating margin of -12.79, and the pretax margin is -14.00.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 155,878. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 3,765 shares at a rate of $41.40, taking the stock ownership to the 59,609 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s CEO and President sold 5,000 for $40.80, making the entire transaction worth $204,000. This insider now owns 255,994 shares in total.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -14.04 while generating a return on equity of -14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -459.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -2.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

Looking closely at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), its last 5-days average volume was 6.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s (SAIL) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.63. However, in the short run, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.27. Second resistance stands at $65.31. The third major resistance level sits at $65.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.07.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) Key Stats

There are currently 94,812K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 438,950 K according to its annual income of -61,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 115,420 K and its income totaled -33,080 K.

