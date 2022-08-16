Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 20 Days SMA touches 2.75%: The odds favor the bear

On August 15, 2022, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) opened at $6.73, lower -0.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.775 and dropped to $6.70 before settling in for the closing price of $6.78. Price fluctuations for SIRI have ranged from $5.69 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 916.90% at the time writing. With a float of $663.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.93 billion.

The firm has a total of 5590 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 2,755,850. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company sold 408,274 shares at a rate of $6.75, taking the stock ownership to the 791,342 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 40,793 for $6.51, making the entire transaction worth $265,562. This insider now owns 1,111,973 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.18% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 112.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sirius XM Holdings Inc., SIRI], we can find that recorded value of 12.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 19.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 93.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.82. The third major resistance level sits at $6.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.65.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

There are currently 3,894,220K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 26.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,696 M according to its annual income of 1,314 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,253 M and its income totaled 292,000 K.