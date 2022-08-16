Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) plunged -5.73 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

August 15, 2022, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) trading session started at the price of $7.22, that was -5.73% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.30 and dropped to $6.59 before settling in for the closing price of $7.33. A 52-week range for SLDP has been $5.22 – $14.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 119.50%. With a float of $120.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.31, operating margin of -978.83, and the pretax margin is +666.19.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Solid Power Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 7.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 24, was worth 2,856,789. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 457,079 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,246,794 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,100 for $7.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,718. This insider now owns 2,434,196 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +466.67 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 188.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.2 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 35.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.28 in the near term. At $7.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.22. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.86.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

There are 174,075K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.21 billion. As of now, sales total 2,710 K while income totals 18,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,200 K while its last quarter net income were -10,340 K.

