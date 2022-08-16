TECK (Teck Resources Limited) dropped -1.86 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 15, 2022, Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) trading session started at the price of $32.94, that was -1.86% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.87 and dropped to $32.10 before settling in for the closing price of $34.35. A 52-week range for TECK has been $19.14 – $45.90.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 428.30%. With a float of $528.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $536.40 million.

The firm has a total of 10600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.09, operating margin of +32.11, and the pretax margin is +33.64.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Teck Resources Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Teck Resources Limited is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.38) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +21.27 while generating a return on equity of 13.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 428.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teck Resources Limited (TECK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teck Resources Limited, TECK], we can find that recorded value of 4.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) raw stochastic average was set at 42.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.00. The third major resistance level sits at $36.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.81.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) Key Stats

There are 521,720K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.57 billion. As of now, sales total 10,756 M while income totals 2,288 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,532 M while its last quarter net income were 1,312 M.