Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) posted a 9.88% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On August 15, 2022, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) opened at $4.40, higher 5.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.7556 and dropped to $4.38 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. Price fluctuations for TME have ranged from $2.95 to $10.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 48.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.20% at the time writing. With a float of $790.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.64 billion.

The firm has a total of 5966 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 50.90%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.77% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TME], we can find that recorded value of 9.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 15.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 52.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.98. The third major resistance level sits at $5.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

There are currently 1,677,530K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,843 M according to its annual income of 469,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,048 M and its income totaled 96,000 K.