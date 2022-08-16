Search
Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) posted a 26.37% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on August 15, 2022, with Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) stock priced at $0.13, down -4.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. TMBR’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 54.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 72.60%. With a float of $63.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5 employees.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 7,686. In this transaction CEO & President of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $0.38, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 23, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 10,000 for $0.47, making the entire transaction worth $4,700. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -2,020.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

Looking closely at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR), its last 5-days average volume was 69.62 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TMBR) raw stochastic average was set at 12.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 288.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3373. However, in the short run, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1347. Second resistance stands at $0.1399. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1469. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1225, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1155. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1103.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.13 million, the company has a total of 63,754K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 890 K while annual income is -10,640 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80 K while its latest quarter income was -3,070 K.

