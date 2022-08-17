Search
Steve Mayer
1.13% percent quarterly performance for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is not indicative of the underlying story

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $134.60, up 1.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.37 and dropped to $134.4517 before settling in for the closing price of $134.93. Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has traded in a range of $114.56-$144.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -6.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 13.40%.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 307600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.72, operating margin of +12.25, and the pretax margin is +8.47.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of International Business Machines Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 02, was worth 222,465. In this transaction VP, Controller of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $139.04, taking the stock ownership to the 15,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 22,301,536 for $13.95, making the entire transaction worth $311,106,427. This insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in total.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.27) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.22 while generating a return on equity of 23.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -16.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Looking closely at International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), its last 5-days average volume was 3.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.46.

During the past 100 days, International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) raw stochastic average was set at 58.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.76. However, in the short run, International Business Machines Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $137.80. Second resistance stands at $139.05. The third major resistance level sits at $140.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $131.97.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 121.98 billion has total of 903,180K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 57,350 M in contrast with the sum of 5,742 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,535 M and last quarter income was 1,392 M.

