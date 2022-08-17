15.57% volatility in Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) last month: This is a red flag warning

Search
A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) stock priced at $0.3478, down -5.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4165 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. VINO’s price has ranged from $0.28 to $4.93 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 26.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.50%. With a float of $9.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.44 million.

In an organization with 80 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.39, operating margin of -49.07, and the pretax margin is -48.60.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is 23.80%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -44.59 while generating a return on equity of -29.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.38 million. That was better than the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s (VINO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7338. However, in the short run, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3982. Second resistance stands at $0.4556. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4947. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3017, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2626. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2052.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.40 million, the company has a total of 17,253K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,920 K while annual income is -2,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 430 K while its latest quarter income was -2,200 K.

