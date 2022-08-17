4.96% volatility in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) stock priced at $0.79, down -12.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.68 before settling in for the closing price of $0.79. UAVS’s price has ranged from $0.58 to $3.91 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 31.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.50%. With a float of $68.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 121 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.79, operating margin of -177.22, and the pretax margin is -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 21.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 21,450. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $0.86, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 25,000 for $0.77, making the entire transaction worth $19,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

The latest stats from [AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., UAVS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.64 million was inferior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6865, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2251. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7621. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8360. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8771. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6471, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6060. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5321.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 55.14 million, the company has a total of 81,946K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,760 K while annual income is -30,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,840 K while its latest quarter income was -7,600 K.