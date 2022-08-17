$6.70M in average volume shows that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) stock priced at $23.95, up 0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.24 and dropped to $23.845 before settling in for the closing price of $24.04. NLOK’s price has ranged from $21.55 to $30.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -7.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 21.90%. With a float of $569.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $578.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.37, operating margin of +37.05, and the pretax margin is +37.27.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of NortonLifeLock Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 11,017,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $22.03, taking the stock ownership to the 2,024,896 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 600,000 for $22.02, making the entire transaction worth $13,211,280. This insider now owns 9,644,194 shares in total.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.46 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +29.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.10% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NortonLifeLock Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)

Looking closely at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), its last 5-days average volume was 4.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s (NLOK) raw stochastic average was set at 36.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.53. However, in the short run, NortonLifeLock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.35. Second resistance stands at $24.49. The third major resistance level sits at $24.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.56.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.75 billion, the company has a total of 571,366K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,796 M while annual income is 836,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 707,000 K while its latest quarter income was 200,000 K.