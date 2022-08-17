6.82% volatility in 2U Inc. (TWOU) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 16, 2022, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) opened at $8.97, lower -3.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.04 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $9.04. Price fluctuations for TWOU have ranged from $7.28 to $37.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 35.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 19.00% at the time writing. With a float of $74.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3982 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.52, operating margin of -16.14, and the pretax margin is -20.72.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 2U Inc. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 500,106. In this transaction Director of this company bought 49,663 shares at a rate of $10.07, taking the stock ownership to the 164,589 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 10,000 for $9.92, making the entire transaction worth $99,200. This insider now owns 349,939 shares in total.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.19) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -20.60 while generating a return on equity of -22.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -42.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 2U Inc. (TWOU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3134.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 2U Inc. (TWOU)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, 2U Inc.’s (TWOU) raw stochastic average was set at 21.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.98 in the near term. At $9.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.04.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Key Stats

There are currently 77,220K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 626.88 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 945,680 K according to its annual income of -194,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 241,460 K and its income totaled -62,850 K.