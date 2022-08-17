Search
60.23% percent quarterly performance for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.94, plunging -2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.97 and dropped to $0.8334 before settling in for the closing price of $0.87. Within the past 52 weeks, CEMI’s price has moved between $0.42 and $3.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 21.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -4.30%. With a float of $29.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 337 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.86, operating margin of -50.20, and the pretax margin is -71.03.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.21) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -70.90 while generating a return on equity of -109.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -2.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI)

Looking closely at Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s (CEMI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 178.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0360. However, in the short run, Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9327. Second resistance stands at $1.0196. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0693. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7961, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7464. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6595.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.27 million based on 30,225K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 47,820 K and income totals -33,900 K. The company made 9,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,950 K in sales during its previous quarter.

