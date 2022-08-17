A look at Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) stock priced at $2.92, down -5.05% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.775 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. ARAY’s price has ranged from $1.70 to $5.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -262.40%. With a float of $88.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 995 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +1.90, and the pretax margin is -0.47.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 04, was worth 4,131. In this transaction SVP, Chief Admin Officer of this company sold 1,559 shares at a rate of $2.65, taking the stock ownership to the 225,094 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s Senior VP Global Operations sold 11,653 for $3.43, making the entire transaction worth $39,976. This insider now owns 300,228 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.24 while generating a return on equity of -8.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -262.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Accuray Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.93 million, its volume of 0.97 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 59.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.93 in the near term. At $3.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 257.80 million, the company has a total of 92,802K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 429,910 K while annual income is -5,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 110,020 K while its latest quarter income was -3,450 K.