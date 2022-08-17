Search
A look at Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $4.33, down -4.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.34 and dropped to $4.12 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has traded in a range of $2.49-$9.50.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -36.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.00%. With a float of $125.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.43 million.

The firm has a total of 110 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vaxart Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 36.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 16,100. In this transaction Interim CFO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $3.22, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s SVP, Principal Accntng Officer sold 3,602 for $8.00, making the entire transaction worth $28,816. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7900.22 while generating a return on equity of -45.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1287.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vaxart Inc., VXRT], we can find that recorded value of 2.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Vaxart Inc.’s (VXRT) raw stochastic average was set at 59.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.87. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.99. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.85.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 514.88 million has total of 126,506K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 890 K in contrast with the sum of -70,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 90 K and last quarter income was -25,100 K.

