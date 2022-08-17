A look at Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $36.83, soaring 0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.365 and dropped to $36.825 before settling in for the closing price of $36.95. Within the past 52 weeks, WY’s price has moved between $31.68 and $42.86.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 225.80%. With a float of $738.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $744.54 million.

The firm has a total of 9214 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.85, operating margin of +34.95, and the pretax margin is +32.51.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Weyerhaeuser Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 135,660. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,500 shares at a rate of $38.76, taking the stock ownership to the 30,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director bought 3,000 for $38.43, making the entire transaction worth $115,290. This insider now owns 27,246 shares in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.19) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +25.56 while generating a return on equity of 26.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 225.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 44.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY], we can find that recorded value of 2.61 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Weyerhaeuser Company’s (WY) raw stochastic average was set at 44.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.63. The third major resistance level sits at $37.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.28.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.12 billion based on 740,315K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,201 M and income totals 2,607 M. The company made 2,973 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 788,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.