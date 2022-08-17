A major move is in the offing as Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) market cap hits 15.72 billion

On August 16, 2022, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) opened at $28.23, higher 1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.9231 and dropped to $28.16 before settling in for the closing price of $28.25. Price fluctuations for ACI have ranged from $25.89 to $37.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 83.70% at the time writing. With a float of $310.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $513.30 million.

The firm has a total of 290000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.69, operating margin of +3.51, and the pretax margin is +2.92.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 56.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 7,272,778. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 252,002 shares at a rate of $28.86, taking the stock ownership to the 386,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer sold 252,003 for $28.25, making the entire transaction worth $7,119,085. This insider now owns 638,928 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.92) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +2.25 while generating a return on equity of 74.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.06% during the next five years compared to 32.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI], we can find that recorded value of 3.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 27.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $29.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.35. The third major resistance level sits at $29.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.50.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are currently 531,900K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 71,887 M according to its annual income of 1,620 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 23,310 M and its income totaled 484,200 K.