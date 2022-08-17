Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) market cap hits 3.72 billion

Markets

August 16, 2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) trading session started at the price of $5.77, that was 0.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.86 and dropped to $5.70 before settling in for the closing price of $5.79. A 52-week range for DBRG has been $4.49 – $8.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 2.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 72.00%. With a float of $584.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 230 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.38, operating margin of -34.14, and the pretax margin is -32.86.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 84.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 49,997. In this transaction CFO of this company bought 9,157 shares at a rate of $5.46, taking the stock ownership to the 1,107,533 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 11,000 for $8.17, making the entire transaction worth $89,870. This insider now owns 224,626 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +30.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

Looking closely at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.25 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 42.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.72. However, in the short run, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.90. Second resistance stands at $5.96. The third major resistance level sits at $6.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.58.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

There are 656,260K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.72 billion. As of now, sales total 965,800 K while income totals -310,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 289,410 K while its last quarter net income were -21,560 K.

Newsletter

 

