A major move is in the offing as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) market cap hits 62.88 billion

A new trading day began on August 16, 2022, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) stock priced at $104.07, down -2.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.125 and dropped to $101.895 before settling in for the closing price of $104.74. EW’s price has ranged from $85.58 to $131.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.80%. With a float of $615.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.57, operating margin of +30.78, and the pretax margin is +32.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 2,081,772. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 19,875 shares at a rate of $104.74, taking the stock ownership to the 157,353 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s CVP, TMTT sold 4,811 for $103.66, making the entire transaction worth $498,708. This insider now owns 21,247 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.73 while generating a return on equity of 28.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.81% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.7 million, its volume of 2.11 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 36.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $103.64 in the near term. At $105.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $105.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $99.18.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.88 billion, the company has a total of 619,943K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,233 M while annual income is 1,503 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,374 M while its latest quarter income was 406,400 K.