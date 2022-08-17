Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) market cap hits 2.85 billion

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $36.02, up 4.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.15 and dropped to $35.75 before settling in for the closing price of $35.62. Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has traded in a range of $22.59-$65.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 11.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 227.00%. With a float of $79.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13735 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.82, operating margin of +8.33, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13, was worth 25,707. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $25.71, taking the stock ownership to the 12,588 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s SVP, GC and Secretary bought 5,000 for $23.25, making the entire transaction worth $116,225. This insider now owns 18,697 shares in total.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +6.17 while generating a return on equity of 14.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 227.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.65% during the next five years compared to 43.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE)

Looking closely at National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s (EYE) raw stochastic average was set at 62.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.96. However, in the short run, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $37.59. Second resistance stands at $38.07. The third major resistance level sits at $38.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.79.

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.85 billion has total of 78,887K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,080 M in contrast with the sum of 128,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 509,560 K and last quarter income was 9,730 K.

