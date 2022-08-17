Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) market cap hits 22.88 million

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) kicked off on August 16, 2022, at the price of $0.2075, down -7.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.209 and dropped to $0.182 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. Over the past 52 weeks, VGFC has traded in a range of $0.13-$2.98.

While this was happening, with a float of $94.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.47 million.

The firm has a total of 271 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.55, operating margin of -452.44, and the pretax margin is -445.07.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Very Good Food Company Inc. is 27.48%, while institutional ownership is 0.77%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -445.07 while generating a return on equity of -160.90.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s (VGFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Very Good Food Company Inc., VGFC], we can find that recorded value of 0.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s (VGFC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2400, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5523. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2074. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2217. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2344. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1804, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1677. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1534.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 22.88 million has total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,780 K in contrast with the sum of -43,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,590 K and last quarter income was -6,600 K.

