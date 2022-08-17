Search
Shaun Noe
Allego N.V. (ALLG) is -1.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.26, plunging -5.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.59 and dropped to $4.90 before settling in for the closing price of $5.38. Within the past 52 weeks, ALLG’s price has moved between $3.35 and $28.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -639.00%. With a float of $267.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $267.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 149 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.55, operating margin of -364.79, and the pretax margin is -370.05.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -370.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -639.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Allego N.V. (ALLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.23

Technical Analysis of Allego N.V. (ALLG)

The latest stats from [Allego N.V., ALLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Allego N.V.’s (ALLG) raw stochastic average was set at 6.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 222.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.21. The third major resistance level sits at $7.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. The third support level lies at $2.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.19 billion based on 69,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 102,090 K and income totals -378,200 K.

