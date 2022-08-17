Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 5.47%

Company News

August 16, 2022, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) trading session started at the price of $10.30, that was 1.46% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.47 and dropped to $10.30 before settling in for the closing price of $10.26. A 52-week range for AM has been $8.42 – $11.71.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 368.20%. With a float of $319.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 519 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of +58.21, and the pretax margin is +46.32.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Antero Midstream Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,547,977. In this transaction Director of this company sold 242,868 shares at a rate of $10.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 299,019 for $10.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,057,918. This insider now owns 95,501 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.2) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.23 while generating a return on equity of 14.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 368.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.20% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

The latest stats from [Antero Midstream Corporation, AM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.78 million was inferior to 3.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 61.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.56. The third major resistance level sits at $10.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.22. The third support level lies at $10.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

There are 478,458K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.96 billion. As of now, sales total 898,200 K while income totals 331,620 K. Its latest quarter income was 228,910 K while its last quarter net income were 79,400 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) performance over the last week is recorded 24.21%

Sana Meer -
Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) on August 16, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.97, plunging -1.26% from the previous trading...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Neogen Corporation (NEOG) performance over the last week is recorded 3.10%

Shaun Noe -
August 16, 2022, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) trading session started at the price of $22.19, that was -1.57% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

$3.09M in average volume shows that Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On August 16, 2022, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) opened at $298.88, lower -2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW